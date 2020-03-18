No disruption in Turkey’s food supply: Minister

  • March 18 2020 16:26:00

No disruption in Turkey’s food supply: Minister

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
No disruption in Turkey’s food supply: Minister

A man arranges apples on his fruits stall at the Barbes market, on March 18, 2020, in Paris as a strict lockdown came into effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

As people in Turkey take precautions against coronavirus, they need not fear any disruption in the nation's food supply, said a top Turkish official on March 18.

Turkey has no problem in the production, stock, or supply chain of basic food products, said Bekir Pakdemirli, the agriculture and forestry minister.

“Stocks of the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) contain enough products to meet the needs of the feeder, grower, industrialist, and consumer,” he said in a written statement.

No problems are expected in the days and months to come, he added, saying that the ministry has taken all the necessary measures in coordination with the Trade and Health Ministries.

The board “will continue to sell cereals and pulses until the end of the season” wholesale, he noted, along with such staples as rice, chickpeas and lentils.

In addition, at around 150 TMO sales points nationwide, the board will also sell these foodstuffs retail to ensure that the public can purchase them at affordable prices, he stressed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

    Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  2. Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

    Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

  3. Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

    Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

  4. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  5. Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19

    Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19
Recommended
Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears
Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years

Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years
Vocational schools to produce protective masks

Vocational schools to produce protective masks
Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine

Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine
Gasoline prices further cut back

Gasoline prices further cut back
Over 280 sites to be tendered for mining

Over 280 sites to be tendered for mining
WORLD Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged further funds for Syrians in Idlib after a video conference call held with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson on March 17 during which they discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, Libya and the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payments via credit and debit cards have soared across Turkey in February and March, the Interbank Card Center (BKM) chairperson has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.