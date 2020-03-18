No disruption in Turkey’s food supply: Minister

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

A man arranges apples on his fruits stall at the Barbes market, on March 18, 2020, in Paris as a strict lockdown came into effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

As people in Turkey take precautions against coronavirus, they need not fear any disruption in the nation's food supply, said a top Turkish official on March 18.

Turkey has no problem in the production, stock, or supply chain of basic food products, said Bekir Pakdemirli, the agriculture and forestry minister.

“Stocks of the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) contain enough products to meet the needs of the feeder, grower, industrialist, and consumer,” he said in a written statement.

No problems are expected in the days and months to come, he added, saying that the ministry has taken all the necessary measures in coordination with the Trade and Health Ministries.

The board “will continue to sell cereals and pulses until the end of the season” wholesale, he noted, along with such staples as rice, chickpeas and lentils.

In addition, at around 150 TMO sales points nationwide, the board will also sell these foodstuffs retail to ensure that the public can purchase them at affordable prices, he stressed.