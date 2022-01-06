Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

  • January 06 2022 07:00:00

Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

CALIFORNIA
Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

Earlier this year the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album sued the band for sexual exploitation and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.

The federal judge dismissed the case on Jan. 3 as Spencer Elden’s legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers’ December motion to drop the case.

Elden’s team has until Jan. 13 to refile. In a statement to AFP on Jan. 4, his lawyer Robert Lewis said they would do so “very soon.” “We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case,” Lewis said. In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that become one of the most iconic album covers of all time.

The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” becoming American pop cultural touchstones. But neither Elden nor his legal guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the original lawsuit said.

According to court documents Elden had never received any compensation for the image, and asked for $150,000 in damages from each of the 15 defendants, including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.

The lawsuit said Elden had suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” as well as “lifelong loss of income earning capacity.”

In their December motion Nirvana lawyers argued the statute of limitations had expired more than a decade ago, and that Elden’s claim that the photo constituted child pornography was “not serious.”

Elden recreated the album cover multiple times, including for its 25th anniversaries.

Weddle, the original photographer, was a friend of his father’s, the family told NPR in 2008. They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14
MOST POPULAR

  1. Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

    Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

  2. Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

    Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

  3. Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

    Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

  4. No plans to close schools: Minister

    No plans to close schools: Minister

  5. Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

    Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting
Recommended
‘What a life:’ Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

‘What a life!:’ Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms
Yeditepe Biennial to host visitors for two months

Yeditepe Biennial to host visitors for two months
Golden Globes to go ahead without audience, broadcast

Golden Globes to go ahead without audience, broadcast
New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt’s ’Night Watch’ up close

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt’s ’Night Watch’ up close
Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq

Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq
Arts groups battle revenue downturn

Arts groups battle revenue downturn
WORLD Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
ECONOMY Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany’s antitrust regulator yesterday classified Google a company of “paramount significance across markets,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities. The decision is the first after an amendment of the German Competition Act came in force January 2021, allowing the authority to intervene earlier, particularly against huge digital companies.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.