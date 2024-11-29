Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

ANKARA

Nine suspects have been detained in Ankara amid allegations of misusing aid funds collected for stray animals.

According to the chief public prosecutor's office in the capital, the suspects are among 18 individuals under investigation, including directors of the animal rights association "Paws Holding on to Life."

Authorities said the group unjustly profited by diverting aid funds meant for animal welfare into personal accounts.

A court-appointed auditor's report estimates the damages at approximately 20 million Turkish Liras. Detention orders were issued for nine suspects, while the remaining individuals’ legal statuses were to be determined following their testimonies.

The association’s head, Buket Özgünlü, was previously detained in June after reportedly transporting sick dogs from a shelter in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa to Ankara.

She faced charges in an Ankara court for violating infectious disease measures and torturing an owned animal, with prosecutors seeking up to four years in prison. Özgünlü was released after her initial hearing.