Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

ANKARA
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine suspects have been detained in Ankara amid allegations of misusing aid funds collected for stray animals.

 

According to the chief public prosecutor's office in the capital, the suspects are among 18 individuals under investigation, including directors of the animal rights association "Paws Holding on to Life."

 

Authorities said the group unjustly profited by diverting aid funds meant for animal welfare into personal accounts.

 

A court-appointed auditor's report estimates the damages at approximately 20 million Turkish Liras. Detention orders were issued for nine suspects, while the remaining individuals’ legal statuses were to be determined following their testimonies.

 

The association’s head, Buket Özgünlü, was previously detained in June after reportedly transporting sick dogs from a shelter in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa to Ankara.

 

She faced charges in an Ankara court for violating infectious disease measures and torturing an owned animal, with prosecutors seeking up to four years in prison. Özgünlü was released after her initial hearing.

Stray Dogs, Fund,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Row over admissions despite negative scores

Row over admissions despite negative scores
Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿