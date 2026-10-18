Next hearing for Istanbul graft case set for Nov 2

Next hearing for Istanbul graft case set for Nov 2

ISTANBUL
Next hearing for Istanbul graft case set for Nov 2

The third hearing in the corruption trial concerning Istanbul will begin on Nov. 2, after jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu concluded his four-day defense on Oct. 17, rejecting all allegations against him.

İmamoğlu, who has been held in pretrial detention since March 2025, began presenting his defense before the court on Oct. 14.

During his testimony, he maintained that the case was politically motivated, arguing that operations targeting the opposition, journalists, civil society organizations, trade unions and businesspeople over the past two years were all politically driven.

Following the conclusion of his defense, İmamoğlu was subjected to cross-examination.

According to media reports, İmamoğlu argued that all organizational structures established within the municipality were designed on a “scientific and institutional basis” and served the institution’s interests.

He also denied the existence of any covert or off-the-books structure within the municipality.

The corruption trial, which involves 436 defendants, including İmamoğlu, 53 of whom were in pretrial detention, was held at the Marmara Prison complex in Silivri on its 101st day.

The court also reviewed the arrest status of the defendants and ordered the release of seven people, reducing the number of arrestees to 46.

The first hearing session concluded on July 8, while the second began on Aug. 17. During the second session, the court heard statements from defendants who were not in custody, as well as individuals included in the case under a supplementary indictment.

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