New Zealand passes historic law to decriminalise abortion

  • March 19 2020 10:20:00

New Zealand passes historic law to decriminalise abortion

WELLINGTON - Reuters
New Zealand passes historic law to decriminalise abortion

New Zealand Justice Minister Andrew Little speaks to lawmakers in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 18, 2020. (AP Photo)

New Zealand has passed a landmark bill that treats abortion as a health issue rather than a crime, a major reform in laws that have been unchanged for more than four decades.

The reform passed through parliament late on Wednesday by a vote of 68 to 51.

The legislation modernizes abortion laws in place since 1977 and proposes that a woman should have access to abortion until 20 weeks of pregnancy, with advice from her doctor.

After 20 weeks, a pregnant woman would require a test and two doctors will have to agree abortion is the right decision. These conditions for post-20 week pregnancy were tougher than the government's original proposal.

Under the old law abortion was an offense in New Zealand, and a woman could only legally get an abortion if two doctors certified that continuing the pregnancy would result in danger to her mental or physical health.

"For over forty years abortion has been the only medical procedure considered a crime in New Zealand. But from now abortions will be rightly treated as a health issue," Minister of Justice Andrew Little said in a statement after the law was passed.

The passing of the bill is seen as a win for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's center-left coalition party, ahead of a general election in September.

Decriminalising abortion was one of Ardern's campaign promises when she was elected in 2017 but plans to change the laws were delayed as lawmakers argued over the bill.

New Zealand is the latest country to liberalize abortion laws. South Korea's high court overturned a ban on abortion in April, while Ireland legalized abortion in a referendum.

In the United States, some conservative-leaning states have taken action to curb abortion rights, however.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

    Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

  2. Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

    Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

  3. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  4. Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

    Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

  5. Turkey’s soft power diplomacy in times of coronavirus

    Turkey’s soft power diplomacy in times of coronavirus
Recommended
Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Al Shabaab attacks UN compound in Somalias capital

Al Shabaab attacks UN compound in Somalia's capital
Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners: Iran state TV

Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners: Iran state TV
Three children killed in rocket attacks by Haftar militias

Three children killed in rocket attacks by Haftar militias
Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Beijing saw a record number of imported coronavirus cases, data released on March 19 showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.
ECONOMY Villagers turn orange peels into income

Villagers turn orange peels into income

Nearly 300 tons of orange peels are brought into the economy annually in the Kadirli district of Osmaniye, which is one of the important agricultural centers of the Çukurova region in Turkey’s south.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.