New York Fashion Week kicks off amid COVID

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

New York Fashion Week kicks off amid COVID

NEW YORK
New York Fashion Week kicks off amid COVID

Experimentation, play, and glitter: A coronavirus-impacted New York Fashion Week got under way on Feb. 11 with Fall/Winter 2022 shows by Proenza Schouler and Christian Cowan.

In its collection, presented in an art gallery in Manhattan’s trendy East Village, New York brand Proenza Schouler played with shape, contrasting fitted waists with loose or slightly rounded skirts.

Designer Lazaro Hernandez said the idea was to exaggerate and juxtapose different forms to respond to “this whole body obsession these days with social media and everyone showing the body.” Model Bella Hadid wore an outfit featuring buttoned sleeves, accentuated shoulders, and a black velvet hooded top -- giving off a Catwoman vibe.“Experimentation and play are key, perhaps now more than ever,” Proenza said of its collection.

Christian Cowan, who has dressed Lady Gaga and rappers Cardi B and Lil Nas X, presented his collection in the observatory atop the One World Trade Center skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers felled on 9/11.

The show had the atmosphere of a nightclub, highlighting the British designer’s taste for glitter and glamor.

Ahead of the runway, the label teased fans with what might be in store by posting an image of the “Freedom Tower” all in pink on its Instagram page.

Despite pandemic restrictions and the Omicron variant upsetting preparations, several other brands have opted for in-person shows, including Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell and Telfar.

A notable absence was Tom Ford, chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) that organizes the event. He was due to close the week next but canceled at the end of January due to a surge of COVID-19 cases among his team.

For several years now, New York has had to deal with big names deciding to skip the event in favor of displaying their latest collections elsewhere.

Some designers are also choosing to eschew the classic runway calendar, with growing criticism that the frantic pace of fashion is out of step with sustainability.

new york fashion week,

WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

  4. Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

    Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  5. Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

    Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Recommended
NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie

NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie
Valentine’s Day: Flowers or chocolates

Valentine’s Day: Flowers or chocolates?
Berlin fest cheers mum’s fight for son at Guantanamo

Berlin fest cheers mum’s fight for son at Guantanamo
Bathing in all cultures

Bathing in all cultures
Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum

Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum
Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.