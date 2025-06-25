New law raises minimum time served in prisons: Minister

A newly approved law has brought a slight increase in the time convicts must actually serve in prison for minimum sentences, says Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

“Those sentenced to two years will now serve at least 36 days behind bars, while those given one year will spend a minimum of 18 days in prison,” Tunç said, referring to the legislation passed on June 4, known informally as the “10th Judicial Package.”

In the Turkish legal system, due to practices such as supervised release and conditional parole, convicts do not serve the full duration of their sentence in prison but only a designated portion.

However, this has drawn criticism in recent years amid growing public perception that such practices amount to de facto impunity and fail to deter repeat offenses. Previously, someone sentenced to one year could end up spending just a few days in jail. Under the new legislation, the minimum threshold is set at six months.

“A person sentenced to six months will now serve at least nine days,” the minister said.

“We all know that when individuals sentenced to less than two years avoid prison altogether, it fosters a widespread perception of impunity in society,” he added.

Tunç pointed out that the new law is aimed at addressing offenses that are legally considered “minor” — carrying sentences of up to two years — but which nevertheless cause significant public disturbance and unrest.

He stressed that this reform would play an important role in dispelling the perception of impunity in society.

“People often say, ‘He committed a crime and got away with it.’ We believe this law will help put an end to that sentiment.”

