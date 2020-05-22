New company launches up 7% in January-April

  • May 22 2020 11:00:00

New company launches up 7% in January-April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
New company launches up 7% in January-April

The number of newly established companies in Turkey increased 7% year-on-year in January-April, the top trade union of the country reported on May 22.

Some 30,721 new businesses started in the first four months of this year, up from 28,722 in the same period last year, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said in a report.

The report showed that some 4,121 companies went out of business in the 4-month period, rising 5% on an annual basis.

Official data revealed that some 3,356 companies with foreign partners were launched in January-April.

Monthly figure

This April, Turkey saw 2,813 new company launches. Hit by coronavirus, April's figure was down 58% compared to the same month last year.

The trade union noted that 416 companies were closed last month, decreasing 43% year-on-year.

The top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction.

Some 196 companies with overseas capital were established in the month. The figure was 1,098 in April 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

    Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

  2. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  3. Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

  4. NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft over Black Sea

    NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft over Black Sea

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,249 as recoveries exceed 114,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,249 as recoveries exceed 114,000
Recommended
Sectoral confidence up in May

Sectoral confidence up in May
Turkey’s manufacturing capacity rises in May

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity rises in May
Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 50bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 50bps
Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln
Turkish defense industry to operate despite COVID-19

Turkish defense industry to operate despite COVID-19
WORLD Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in May

Sectoral confidence up in May

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in May, the country's statistical authority reported on May 22.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.