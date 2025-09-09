Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests

Nepal's prime minister resigned Tuesday, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns on protesters in years saw at least 19 people killed.

"I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems," KP Sharma Oli said in a letter to the president.

The protests, which began on Sept. 8 with demands that the government lifts a ban on social media and tackles corruption, reignited despite the apps going back online.

At least 19 people were killed on Sept. 8, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters.

Oli, 73, began his fourth term last year after his Communist Party forged a coalition government with the center-left Nepali Congress in the often-volatile parliament.

Dissatisfaction has grown with political instability, corruption, and slow economic development in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

People aged 15-40 make up nearly 43 percent of the population, according to government statistics, while unemployment hovers around 10 percent and GDP per capita is just $1,447, according to the World Bank.

The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government, and the abolishment of the monarchy.

Since then, a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fueled public perceptions that the government is out of touch.

Since Sept. 5, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which was not blocked.

