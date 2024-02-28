Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

MOSCOW
Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral service will be held at a church in southern Moscow tomorrow, allies of the politician said.

Authorities finally handed Navalny's body to his mother on Saturday, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison, in what his allies said was an attempt to stall a public burial.

"Alexei's funeral will be held at the 'Mother of God Quench My Sorrows' church in Maryino on March 1 March at 14 p.m. Come in advance," they said in a social media post yesterday.

His burial will take place at the nearby Borisov cemetery, they said.

His team said it was difficult to find a church willing to host the service.

"We started to look for a church and a hall for March 1. Everywhere they refused to give us anything. In some places we were told it was forbidden," said exiled ally Ivan Zhdanov.

"We don't care about the message. Alexei needs to be buried. To have a chance to say goodbye, it is better to come in advance," he added.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, died on Feb. 16 in one of Russia's toughest prisons in northern Siberia, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely seen as political retribution for his opposition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

Navalny funeral planned in Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

    Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

  2. Strikes halt trains, ferries in Greece

    Strikes halt trains, ferries in Greece

  3. Iran gears up for elections dominated by conservatives

    Iran gears up for elections dominated by conservatives

  4. Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

    Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

  5. Ministers condemn Feb 28 coup plot on 27th anniversary

    Ministers condemn Feb 28 coup plot on 27th anniversary
Recommended
Strikes halt trains, ferries in Greece

Strikes halt trains, ferries in Greece
Iran gears up for elections dominated by conservatives

Iran gears up for elections dominated by conservatives
Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of imminent famine

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine
Russias Sweden embassy vows countermeasures over NATO entry

Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry
South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low

South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low
Zelensky to rally for support, weapons at Balkan security meet

Zelensky to rally for support, weapons at Balkan security meet
WORLD Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

Navalny funeral planned in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral service will be held at a church in southern Moscow tomorrow, allies of the politician said.
ECONOMY Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple abandons electric car plans: media

Apple has abandoned its ambitions to produce an electric car, U.S. media reported Tuesday, ending a struggling decade-long project.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿