NATO summit preparations extend to Ankara’s taxi fleet

NATO summit preparations extend to Ankara’s taxi fleet

ANKARA
NATO summit preparations extend to Ankara’s taxi fleet

Taxi drivers in Ankara are preparing to welcome foreign delegates attending the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit on July 7-8 with a coordinated hospitality campaign aimed at showcasing Turkish culture and the capital’s hospitality.

As preparations intensify across the city ahead of the high-profile gathering, taxi drivers will wear grey trousers and white shirts while offering passengers traditional Turkish delight, cologne — reflecting local customs — and chilled bottled water to provide relief from the summer heat.

Mehmet Yiğiner, a sector representative, said taxi drivers are aware of the significance of the summit and are preparing to represent both Ankara and Türkiye in the best possible way.

“Guests’ first interaction after leaving the airport is often with taxi drivers,” Yiğiner said, noting that the profession will play a key role in demonstrating Turkish hospitality to visiting officials and delegations.

He said authorities will implement “red zone” security measures at airports, around the summit venue, along official motorcade routes and in areas where delegations will be accommodated.

Describing the summit as an important event for both the country and the capital, Yiğiner said drivers are focusing on both service quality and appearance. “Our vehicles will be clean, our drivers will wear grey trousers and white shirts and, to introduce Turkish culture, we will offer Turkish delight, cologne and cold water in our taxis due to the hot weather,” he said. “We continue to improve the quality of our service every day.”

Yiğiner also called on taxi drivers to strictly follow instructions issued by law enforcement authorities and other relevant institutions throughout the summit period, stressing that professionalism and courtesy will be essential.

“Our goal is to welcome visitors to our capital in the best possible way and provide hospitality worthy of Ankara,” he said. “Showing kindness, friendliness and exemplary professionalism toward our foreign guests is of great importance for both our profession and our country.”

He added that hosting the NATO summit would once again underscore Türkiye’s role on the international stage and expressed confidence that Ankara would successfully host one of the alliance’s most important diplomatic gatherings.

“I believe we will represent both Türkiye and Ankara in the best possible way with
a hosting approach worthy of our capital,” Yiğiner said, thanking the city’s taxi drivers in advance for their sensitivity and cooperation during the event.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Dashcam use surges as traffic disputes, tougher penalties drive demand

Dashcam use surges as traffic disputes, tougher penalties drive demand
Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake

Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake
Türkiye proposes university amnesty, tighter higher education rules

Türkiye proposes university amnesty, tighter higher education rules
Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission

Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission
Pakistan premier visits Türkiye to boost ties

Pakistan premier visits Türkiye to boost ties
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿