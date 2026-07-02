NATO summit preparations extend to Ankara’s taxi fleet

ANKARA

Taxi drivers in Ankara are preparing to welcome foreign delegates attending the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit on July 7-8 with a coordinated hospitality campaign aimed at showcasing Turkish culture and the capital’s hospitality.

As preparations intensify across the city ahead of the high-profile gathering, taxi drivers will wear grey trousers and white shirts while offering passengers traditional Turkish delight, cologne — reflecting local customs — and chilled bottled water to provide relief from the summer heat.

Mehmet Yiğiner, a sector representative, said taxi drivers are aware of the significance of the summit and are preparing to represent both Ankara and Türkiye in the best possible way.

“Guests’ first interaction after leaving the airport is often with taxi drivers,” Yiğiner said, noting that the profession will play a key role in demonstrating Turkish hospitality to visiting officials and delegations.

He said authorities will implement “red zone” security measures at airports, around the summit venue, along official motorcade routes and in areas where delegations will be accommodated.

Describing the summit as an important event for both the country and the capital, Yiğiner said drivers are focusing on both service quality and appearance. “Our vehicles will be clean, our drivers will wear grey trousers and white shirts and, to introduce Turkish culture, we will offer Turkish delight, cologne and cold water in our taxis due to the hot weather,” he said. “We continue to improve the quality of our service every day.”

Yiğiner also called on taxi drivers to strictly follow instructions issued by law enforcement authorities and other relevant institutions throughout the summit period, stressing that professionalism and courtesy will be essential.

“Our goal is to welcome visitors to our capital in the best possible way and provide hospitality worthy of Ankara,” he said. “Showing kindness, friendliness and exemplary professionalism toward our foreign guests is of great importance for both our profession and our country.”

He added that hosting the NATO summit would once again underscore Türkiye’s role on the international stage and expressed confidence that Ankara would successfully host one of the alliance’s most important diplomatic gatherings.

“I believe we will represent both Türkiye and Ankara in the best possible way with

a hosting approach worthy of our capital,” Yiğiner said, thanking the city’s taxi drivers in advance for their sensitivity and cooperation during the event.