NATO offers Turkey solidarity but no pledges

  • February 29 2020 11:52:00

NATO offers Turkey solidarity but no pledges

BRUSSELS-Agence France-Presse
NATO offers Turkey solidarity but no pledges

Syrians wait to cross an intersection as a Turkish military convoy drives past the village of Kafr Yahmul, north of Idlib in northwestern Syria, on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP Photo)

NATO on Feb. 28 offered solidarity and support to Ankara after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria - but no pledges of concrete new measures to defend Turkey's forces.

The alliance's ruling council held urgent talks at Turkey's request after Feb. 27's deadly air strike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province sent tensions soaring.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said allies had agreed to maintain measures already in place to bolster Turkey's air defences.

But he gave no hint of new steps beyond a general pledge to see what more could be done.

"NATO allies provide support for Turkey today. We augment their air defences, we have AWACS planes helping to patrol the skies and we also have port visits and provide support in other ways," he said.

"But allies are constantly looking into what more they can do to provide further support for Turkey."        

A spokesman for the Turkish presidency earlier called for a no-fly zone to protect civilians in Idlib, where Syria's Bashar al-Assad is seeking to wipe out the last rebel stronghold.

Assad's forces backed by Russian air strikes have since December clawed back chunks of the Idlib region, forcing close to a million people to flee their homes and shelters.

Stoltenberg condemned Damascus and Moscow and urged them to end the violence in Idlib.

"We call on Russia and the Assad regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks and also to engage and support U.N.-led efforts to find a lasting, political, peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria," he said.

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell echoed the call for de-escalation, warning the crisis could spiral out of control.

"There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger," he said.

NATO called the meeting on Feb. 28 under Article 4 of the alliance's charter under which any member can request talks if they believe their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" is threatened.

It is distinct from the alliance's Article 5 mutual self-defense pact, which refers to an attack on any member's territory.

The losses in Idlib come after weeks of growing tensions between Ankara and Damascus-ally Moscow. They bring to 53 the number of Turkish soldiers killed in the province this month.

Ankara has called talks under Article 4 a number of times in recent years - twice in 2012, including after one of its jets was shot down by Syrian forces, and once in 2015 after a spate of terror attacks in Turkey.

After the 2012 incidents, NATO agreed to deploy Patriot missile batteries in Turkey as a defensive measure.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  4. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

  5. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib
Recommended
Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border
UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting

UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting
Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib

Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib
Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi
Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistans Taliban

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban
Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris

Anti-Congo regime protesters set fires in Paris
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir will take on Denmark's FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 stage, according to the draw at the union's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Feb. 28.