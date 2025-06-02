Nations urged to make UN summit a 'turning point' for oceans

Nations will be under pressure to deliver more than just rhetoric at a U.N. oceans summit in France next week, including much-needed funds to better protect the world's overexploited and polluted seas.

The third U.N. Ocean Conference (UNOC) seeks to build global unity and raise money for marine conservation even as nations disagree over deep-sea mining, plastic trash and overfishing.

On June 8, host France is expecting about 70 heads of state and government to arrive in Nice for a pre-conference opening ceremony, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Oceans are "in a state of emergency" and the June 9 to 13 meeting "will not be just another routine gathering," said U.N. under-secretary-general Li Junhua.

"There's still time to change our course if we act collectively," he told reporters.

Most countries are expected to send ministers or lower-level delegates to the summit, which does not carry the weight of a climate COP or U.N. treaty negotiation or make legally binding decisions.

The United States under President Donald Trump, whose recent push to fast-track seabed mining in international waters sparked global outrage, is unlikely to send a delegation at all.

France has promised the summit will do for ocean conservation what the Paris Agreement did for global climate action.

Nations present are expected to adopt a "Nice Declaration": A statement of support for greater ocean protection, coupled with voluntary additional commitments by individual governments.

Pacific leaders are expected to turn out in force and demand, in particular, concrete financial commitments from governments.

"The message is clear: Voluntary pledges are not enough", Ralph Regenvanu, environment minister for Vanuatu, told reporters.

The summit will also host business leaders, international donors and ocean activists, while a science convention beforehand is expected to draw 2,000 ocean experts.

UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site
