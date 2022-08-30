Nation marks 100th year of Dumlupınar Victory

ISTANBUL

Turkish people celebrate Victory Day on Aug. 30, marking the 100th anniversary of when Turkish armies succeeded in the Great Offensive under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, against occupying Greek forces on the same date in 1922.

“We are proud of reaching the 100th anniversary of the ‘Great Victory.’ I congratulate the Aug. 30 Victory Day of our nation, our brothers in the Turkish Cypriot and all our citizens living all over the world,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement to mark Victory Day.

“On behalf of myself, my country and my nation, I would like to thank all our friends who share our holiday joy,” Erdoğan said in a written message.

“Our nation, whose history is full of glorious victories, concluded its liberation struggle, despite all kinds of poverty and impossibilities, with a definite and indisputable victory on Aug. 30, 1922,” he added.

Memorial ceremonies to be attended by senior officials, local authorities, politicians, veterans, non-governmental organizations and citizens will be held in various provinces of the country to mark the anniversary.

The Beşiktaş Municipality in Istanbul is to host famous pop singer Kenan Doğulu at the district center, while Kartal, Gaziosmanpaşa, Zeytinburnu and Eyüp are among other districts conducting concerts.

A military parade will be conducted on Istanbul’s famous Vatan Avenue, where Cadets will read poems depicting the Independence War in presence of spectators coming to watch soldiers march.

Meanwhile, 120 athletes from 16 provinces, participating in the paragliding festival organized by the municipality in the southern province of Mersin’s Erdemli district, flew over the summit of the Taurus Mountains amid a campaign called “fly with the spirit of victory.”

Athletes and spectators, who went to the parachute center at an altitude of 2,200 meters, unfurled the Turkish flag and the poster of Atatürk.

The date Aug. 30 has been celebrated as “Victory Day” for 100 years to mark the biggest battle of Türkiye’s Independence War that led to the birth of the Turkish Republic a year after. It was declared an official national holiday in 1926.

Türkiye was occupied by allied forces after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War (1914-1918). The occupation prompted Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919, during which Turkish forces, led by Gen. Mustafa Kemal, eventually ousted the occupiers from Anatolia.

Turkish forces fought the last battle, Dumlupınar, from Aug. 26 to 30 in 1922, when Greek forces were decisively defeated, which was later legitimized by the Treaty of Lausanne. By the end of the year, all foreign forces had left the territories that would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye in 1923.