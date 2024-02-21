Naomi Campbell walks at London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell walks at London Fashion Week

LONDON
Naomi Campbell walks at London Fashion Week

For Londoners, rain is simply a fact of life. But for Burberry, it’s the inspiration for seemingly endless variations of luxurious outerwear, from the heritage brand’s best-selling trench coat to oversized duffels and fur-lined bombers.

The British fashion house showcased its latest designs Feb. 19 at London Fashion Week to a soulful Amy Winehouse soundtrack interspersed with a woman’s voice saying “I love London... the smell of London when it rains.”

“Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan and “The Crown” actress Olivia Coleman were among celebrities who turned up on the VIP front row to watch the show, which drew heavily on the heritage house’s military history and its signature check print.

Models wore double-breasted coats buttoned all the way up to the neck, as if bracing against the inclement British weather. Some donned mannish, oversized coats in military greens and browns paired with matching wide-leg trousers, while others covered up with an elegant silk scarf wrapped around the head.

Some models even strutted down the catwalk clutching a collapsible umbrella in Burberry’s trademark check, of course.

It’s no surprise that the elements feature so prominently in the show. The fashion house’s founder, Thomas Burberry, invented the fabric gabardine, a breathable material used for rainwear, in the late 1800s. The brand’s trench coat, invented around the time of World War I, boasts functional designs like storm shields as well as epaulettes and gun flaps.

It’s not all function and practicality. Flashes of cherry red tartan, used in the lining of a coat or glimpsed in a skirt hem, brightened up a muted palette dominated by khaki and earthy tones. Tough bomber jackets and bulky duffel coats were softened with furry hoods or collars and luxurious fur accessories.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, sashaying in a shimmering bronze strapless column gown, rounded out the show.

Burberry is traditionally the glitziest event at London Fashion Week, which also features catwalk shows by designers including Erdem, JW Anderson, Roksanda Ilincic and Molly Goddard.

The London displays wrapped up yesterday, when the fashion crowd decamps to Milan Fashion Week for more new season runway shows.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

    At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

  2. Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

    Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

  3. Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

    Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

  4. Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

    Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

  5. German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

    German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'
Recommended
Michelangelos David gets spa treatment in Florence

Michelangelo's David gets spa treatment in Florence
Astronomers find what may be the brightest object

Astronomers find what may be the brightest object
Lab-grown diamonds put natural gems under pressure

Lab-grown diamonds put natural gems under pressure
Museum displays history of cameras and photography

Museum displays history of cameras and photography
New Bob Marley film gets box office love in theaters

New Bob Marley film gets box office love in theaters
Carnival parades on French Riviera celebrate pop culture

Carnival parades on French Riviera celebrate pop culture
WORLD At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least two people were killed Wednesday in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital, a war monitor said and state media said.
ECONOMY German economy buffeted by perfect storm

German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

Weaker exports, costly energy and a stuttering green transition have combined to form a "perfect storm" for the German economy, leaving Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition bickering over how to change course.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿