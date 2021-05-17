Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

  • May 17 2021 09:39:00

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

YANGON
Myanmars election reflected peoples will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report.

The Feb. 1 coup cut short a decade of tentative democratic reforms and led to the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party had swept the Nov. 8 election.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two accredited foreign election observer missions, said voting was not as free and fair as it had been in the previous ballot in 2015 - in part because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nevertheless, it is ANFREL's informed opinion that the results of the 2020 general elections were, by and large, representative of the will of the people of Myanmar," the report said.

"Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, 27.5 million people voted thanks to the hard work of polling staff and election or health officials; their voices cannot be silenced."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach a junta spokesman for comment.

The army said it had discovered major violations of the election, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced a pro-military party.

It said it took power after the electoral commission dismissed its accusations and will hold new elections within two years.

ANFREL, which said it had election observers in 13 of Myanmar's 14 states and regions, described the military's seizure of power as "indefensible".

The coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of anti-junta militias. Security forces have killed at least 796 people since the coup, an activist group says. The army disputes the figure.

The U.S.-based Carter Center, which also observed last year's election, had said "voters were able to freely express their will."

Six opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta defence force made up of civilians said on May 16, as Britain and the United States condemned the military's violence against civilians.

Pope Francis on May 16 called for an end to the bloodshed and for people to "keep the faith" in a mass in honour of Myanmar in the Vatican City.    

And as security forces deploy live ammunition against civilians, some in the anti-junta movement have set up local militias armed with home-made weapons to protect their towns.    

In the western state of Chin, the town of Mindat has emerged as a hotspot for unrest, where some residents have formed the Chinland Defence Force (CDF).    

"Six members of our CDF who tried to protect the security of the people in Mindat attacked (junta forces) and sacrificed their lives for the national revolution," said a CDF statement on Sunday.     

A spokesman also told AFP that over 10 members have been wounded this week, while five Mindat residents were arrested by the military.    

With mobile data blocked across the country, details about the fighting have been slow to come out, and on-the-ground verification is made harder as locals are fearful of retaliation.    

The spokesman, who declined to be named, said CDF fighters set fire to several army trucks, destroying them, and ambushed reinforcement troops, while the military has attacked the town with artillery.    

By May 16, the CDF had retreated into the jungle, he said.    

"We will not stay any more in the town... but we will come back to attack soon," he said. "We only have home-made guns. This was not enough."     

He added that residents remaining in Mindat - which has been under martial law since Thursday - were afraid to leave their homes for fear of being targeted by the military.       

 

ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

    Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Six dead as powerful cyclone heads for India

Six dead as powerful cyclone heads for India
UK Covid-19 restrictions eased despite variant concerns

UK Covid-19 restrictions eased despite variant concerns
Israel launches intense attacks in Gaza as Sunday becomes deadliest day

Israel launches intense attacks in Gaza as Sunday becomes 'deadliest day'
Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi
UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises

UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises
Thousands rally across Europe to back Palestinians

Thousands rally across Europe to back Palestinians
WORLD Myanmars election reflected peoples will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report.
ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($772 million) surplus in January-April, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.