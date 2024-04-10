Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

ISTANBUL
Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr holiday this Wednesday, April 10, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the islamic sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

As the moon marks the end of fasting, families start preparations, buying new holiday clothes, cooking festive meals, and exchanging presents with loved ones. Eid al-Fitr, celebrated for breaking the fast, embodies unity, gratitude, and communal joy. 

Muslims around the world celebrate this sacred time with festivities and prayers.

Fatih Mehmet Aydın from Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, highlighted the spiritual journey Muslims undertake during Ramadan, culminating in the joy of Eid.

He underscored the significance of this period, urging the faithful to pray earnestly and fulfill their charitable duties, enhancing the festival's spirit of togetherness.

"As expressed in the hadiths, both Ramadan and Eid al-Adha are ordained as festivals for Muslims.

"Therefore, let us make our prayers with sincerity on the days of Eid. After the Eid prayer, if we have not given our zakat al-fitr during Ramadan, let us do so as soon as possible," he said.

"Eid is a very important time for Muslims to come together," he added.

Before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, markets teemed with shoppers buying clothes, shoes, cookies and sweets. People poured out of major cities to return to villages to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. Flights were overbooked and anxious relatives weighed down with boxes of gifts formed long lines at bus and train stations for the journey.

 

On Wednesday morning, Muslims joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder on the streets and inside mosques.

celebrations,

Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid 
Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr this Wednesday, April 10, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
