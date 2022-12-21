Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

SAN FRANCISCO - The Associated Press
Musk says hell be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned that Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of Musk's actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers last Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

Elon Musk,

TÜRKIYE Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision

Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington

Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024

Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan

Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
WORLD Musk says hell be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

ECONOMY World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

The World Bank yesterday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world’s second largest economy.   

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.