Munitions washes up on Istanbul, Samsun shores

ISTANBUL

The discovery of suspected military munitions washed ashore in Istanbul and Samsun has prompted a swift security response from Turkish authorities.

The first incident occurred at Çatalca’s Ormanlı Beach in Istanbul, where beachgoers noticed an object resembling ammunition on the shore around midday. The object was reported to the Coast Guard, which dispatched teams to the area and secured the site. The suspicious item was taken under protection for examination.

A similar object was later found at Eyüpsultan’s Ağaçlı Beach in Istanbul. Authorities cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the nature of the object.

Another discovery was reported in Samsun’s Bafra district, where residents spotted a suspicious item on the coast of Fener neighborhood and informed local officials. Gendarmerie teams arrived at the scene, established a security perimeter, and prevented public access until the object could be inspected.

The item, identified as military ammunition, was destroyed in a controlled detonation by Coast Guard teams. No casualties or property damage were reported, and the area was reopened after the operation was completed.

Similar incidents have occurred along Türkiye’s Black Sea coastline before, with military materials and unexploded objects washing ashore amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The movement of sea currents has occasionally carried debris, mines and other military-related materials from the conflict zone toward the shores of neighboring countries.