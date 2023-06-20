Movie and theater audiences increased: TÜİK

ANKARA

While the number of movie theaters have decreased across the country, there was a dramatic increase in the number of cinema and theater audiences in 2022, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.

According to TÜİK, when compared to the prior year, the number of movie theaters in Türkiye fell by 1.3 percent in 2022 to 2,366, while the number of seats in movie theaters dropped by 0.3 percent over the same time, to 284,204.

Compared to the previous year, there were 187.9 percent more movie audiences, corresponding to about 35.7 million people. While the number of audiences in domestic movies rose by 476.9 percent to 18.8 million, the number for international movies rose by 84.8 percent to 16.9 million.

The report has also shown that the number of films shown increased by 107.9 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of national films shown increased by 159.2 percent and the number of foreign films shown increased by 76.9 percent.

With regard to the theater statistics of TÜİK, it was seen that the number of theater halls increased by 104.3 percent compared to the 2020-2021 season, with the number of seats also increasing by 112.9 percent.



In the 2021-2022 season, the number of theater attendees increased by a whopping 662.6 percent, rising to 5,451,627, and the number of shows performed in theater halls increased by 402.6 percent, the report also said.

In addition, it was observed that the number of children’s shows presented in theater halls climbed by 718.5 percent, while the number of adult shows performed increased by 398.7 percent.

Correspondingly, the number of viewers for children’s shows climbed by 979.7 percent and the number of viewers for adult shows increased by 556.3 percent during the 2021-2022 season.