More than 70 detained over suspected links to FETÖ

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on June 2 detained 72 people, including on-duty soldiers, over suspected links to FETÖ, the group behind the defeated coup in 2016.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into FETÖ.

Turkish police carried out anti-terror operations in 35 provinces.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



