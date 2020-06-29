More caravans expected to hit road after pandemic

  • June 29 2020 16:22:00

More caravans expected to hit road after pandemic

ISTANBUL
More caravans expected to hit road after pandemic

Vacationers who avoid being in crowded environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic are preferring caravanning, with this surging demand and the pandemic forcing sector officials take its own measures to cater to this up-and-coming market.

While it is assumed that there are nearly 10,000-12,000 caravans in the country, caravan rental companies had difficulty meeting the surging demand that occurred with the outbreak.

As leading international rental companies have stepped into the caravan rental sector and fuel companies have initiated special “caravan-friendly” projects, other companies from various sectors have also started extensive works to meet the demand.

Fully equipped caravans are often rented in Turkey’s major cities for excursions to the countryside. But in the last 15 years, only 5,000 caravans have been produced in Turkey since there is a serious obstacle of high costs in converting vehicles under the age of five into caravans.

Turning a vehicle no older than five years into a motorhome creates a 160 percent tax liability in the country’s tax system. When vehicles over the age of five are converted into motorhomes, they can change the license class to be exempt from the special consumption tax.

Caravan rents in Turkey range from 500 Turkish Liras ($73) to 800 liras ($117) per day. Their sale prices vary between 130,000 liras ($19,000) and 300,000 liras ($44,000) depends on the caravan model.

Against this backdrop, more caravans are expected to hit the roads and more caravans are expected to be seen at camp sites, a novel means for holidaymakers.

And the country is also preparing to expand holiday opportunities with caravans, by building more caravan parks for campers.

New “caravan park” projects were prepared across Turkey for enthusiasts of caravans, which have been preferred recently.

Tourism routes will be created for caravan parks to be established at highlands and on the beaches.

Caravan users will also be expecting to see infrastructure services to be built such as social reinforcement areas, electricity and water supplies, picnic and walking areas.

The officials also plan to realize a project to offer Turkey as a caravan route for European tourists within two years.

But thorough works will be needed to cater to this new form of holidaymaking because some caravan owners say there aren’t enough caravan parking places in the country and that the roads and travel conditions are not sufficient.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals

    Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals

  2. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  3. WHO to open office in Istanbul

    WHO to open office in Istanbul

  4. Public’s sensitivity ‘behind success in fight with virus’

    Public’s sensitivity ‘behind success in fight with virus’

  5. Ancient Ephesus' long exposure shots enchant viewers

    Ancient Ephesus' long exposure shots enchant viewers
Recommended
Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor
Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Bangladesh

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Bangladesh
Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert

Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert
Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister

Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister
First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job
French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor

French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor
WORLD UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan disastrous

UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan 'disastrous'

The U.N.'s human rights chief on June 29 said that Israel's plan to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank would have "disastrous'' consequences for the region, issuing her dire warning as senior U.S. and Israeli officials were meeting in Jerusalem trying to finalize the move.
ECONOMY Factory trial starts for first Turkish-made electric train

Factory trial starts for first Turkish-made electric train

Factory acceptance trials of Turkey’s first indigenous electric train began in the northwestern province of Sakarya’s Adapazarı district yesterday in a ceremony held under anti-pandemic measures.
SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.