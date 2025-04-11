Moon's far side drier than the near side facing Earth

Moon's far side drier than the near side facing Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL
Moons far side drier than the near side facing Earth

Soil and rocks returned from the moon’s mysterious far side suggest it may be drier than the side constantly facing Earth, Chinese scientists reported on April 9.

But they cautioned more samples are needed for a clearer picture.

A better understanding of the abundance of water in the lunar mantle can help explain how the moon evolved, the researchers noted. But it could also be all the more reason for astronauts to stick close to the near side of the moon as currently planned.

China became the first country to land on the moon’s far side last year. The Chang’e 6 spacecraft scooped up the volcanic rock and dirt from the ancient, sprawling South Pole-Aitken basin, one of the largest impact craters in the solar system.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Sen Hu said he and his team received 5 grams of soil samples, then selected 578 particles for detailed analysis using electron microscopes.

They estimated the water abundance at less than 1.5 micrograms per gram, on the dry end of what’s been found in samples gathered over past decades from the moon’s near side. Measurements on samples from the near side have ranged between 1 microgram and 200 micrograms per gram.

Given the limited sampling, it’s uncertain how widespread this dry condition might be, the scientists noted in their study published in the journal Nature.

“More far side samples are required for testing and further unraveling" how much water there is, Hu said in an email.

It’s possible the impact that created this basin may have blasted water elements to the near side, leaving the far side depleted. Another possibility is that the vertical distribution of water could be different between the two hemispheres.

Even if confirmed, the findings shouldn’t drastically alter NASA’s plans to send astronauts to the moon’s south polar region, where permanently shadowed craters are believed to hold massive amounts of ice. This frozen water could be used for drinking, cooking and making rocket fuel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

    Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

  2. UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

    UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

  3. Family of murdered teen receives new threats

    Family of murdered teen receives new threats

  4. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to fall into instability: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to fall into instability: Erdoğan

  5. Over 100 ISIL suspects caught in nationwide raids

    Over 100 ISIL suspects caught in nationwide raids
Recommended
Sakıp Sabancı awards celebrate scholarly excellence in rethinking global values

Sakıp Sabancı awards celebrate scholarly excellence in rethinking global values
Exhibition shines a light on women’s artistry

Exhibition shines a light on women’s artistry
Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe

Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe
Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival to open in May

Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival to open in May
Historic fountains of Mardin under restoration

Historic fountains of Mardin under restoration
US-based team to launch excavation in Eastern Türkiye

US-based team to launch excavation in Eastern Türkiye
WORLD UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

The United Nations' humanitarian body on Friday announced plans to reduce staff by 20 percent and scale back operations in nine countries, including Iraq, its chief said in a letter to staff.

ECONOMY Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

The annual increase in the headline construction cost index slowed for a ninth month in a row in February.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿