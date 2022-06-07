Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

MUĞLA

A monument has been constructed in the Dalyan neighborhood of the southwestern province of Muğla’s Ortaca district in the name of June Haimoff, a British environmentalist, known as the “mother of Caretta carettas,” who died on April 23 at the age of 100.

Presenting the monument to journalists on June 5, World Environment Day, Ortaca Mayor Alim Uzundemir said, “The official inauguration ceremony will be soon.”

Born in Essex, England, in 1922, Haimoff first visited Turkey’s south in July 1975 with her boat, and fell in love with nature, saying, “This is the most beautiful place on earth.”

Between 1975 and 1981, she occasionally stopped at İztuzu Beach, where she was called “Captain June” by locals. In 1984, she settled in a beach hut on İztuzu and devoted her life to the protection of the Caretta carettas.

According to Demirören News Agency, the “Captain June” monument was created by Turkish sculpturer İnayet Türkoğlu.

“The construction of the monument is still ongoing,” said Türkoğlu and added: “Due to the materials we used, the monument will stand for at least 50 years with no damage.”

Once the monument’s construction is finished, it will be erected in Dalyan’s Kaunos Tea Garden.

Haimoff was infected with coronavirus at the beginning of April and died after a ten-day treatment in hospital.

The environmentalist took Turkish citizenship and was named “Haziran,” which is the Turkish translation of “June,” her British name.

Her wish to be buried in a Turkish cemetery following Islamic traditions was fulfilled, and she was laid to rest in the Çandır Cemetery in Muğla on April 24.

Calling her efforts to protect a “Turkish land like Dalyan” a “great achievement,” Uzundemir noted that she will be “immortalized” with the monument.