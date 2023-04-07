Montreux Jazz Fest to mix genres, generations

Montreux Jazz Fest to mix genres, generations

GENEVA
Montreux Jazz Fest to mix genres, generations

From music legends Bob Dylan, Lionel Richie and Iggy Pop to newer stars like Gayle and Sam Smith, the Montreux Jazz Festival unveiled on April 5 a vast and varied line-up for this summer’s shows.

The 57th edition of the festival, held in the idyllic Swiss town of Montreux on the shores of Lake Geneva from June 30 to July 15, will serve up acts “traversing genres and generations,” organizers said.

Dylan, the 81-year-old Nobel laureate and folk-rock legend, will be in Montreux on July 1 as part of a tour to present his album “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

“Part acoustic folk, part electric blues, this 2020 album is considered by his fans and critics to be one of his best of the last 30 years,” organizers said, adding that at Dylan’s request, the concert venue would be “fully seated to reflect the intimate atmosphere of his tour.”

The next night, audiences can see Chris Isaak, the 66-year-old American singer-songwriter most famous for his 1989 hit “Wicked Game,” appearing 30 years after his only previous appearance at Montreux.

American smooth rocker Lionel Richie, British singer Seal and British band Simply Red will meanwhile represent “three decades of hit-makers at the crossroads of soul and pop,” organizers said.

Newer generations of hit-makers will also be well represented.

British star Sam Smith will be playing the prestigious Stravinsky Auditorium for the first time, eight years after appearing at the festival’s Lab, which is dedicated to exploring new and emerging music production.

Among the younger artists on the line-up is another LGBTQ icon, the American rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X, who blurs the lines between hip-hop, pop and R&B and made a name for himself with the 2019 country-trap smash hit “Old Town Road.”

It also includes a number of popular talents on TikTok, like Canadian Stacey Ryan in the groovy pop category and Cavetown, Maisie Peters and 18-year-old U.S. star Gayle “in more indie or emo incarnations.”

Several evenings of the festival will be dedicated to exploring musical genre through the artistry of two different generations, the organizers said.

That is the case with 44-year-old US songwriter and pianist Norah Jones, who will appear in Montreux 13 years after her last visit alongside Mavis Staples as she celebrates her 84th birthday.

The festival organizers also promised a “dream line-up for every punk rock fan” with Iggy Pop due to showcase his ferocious new album.

He will be preceded on stage by Generation Sex, a supergroup comprising original members of Generation X and the Sex Pistols, including singer Billy Idol and bassist Tony James.



ARTS & LIFE March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

March heat, Antarctic ice close to records
LATEST NEWS

  1. March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

    March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

  2. Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

    Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

  3. Rent expected to soar after hike cap expires

    Rent expected to soar after hike cap expires

  4. Auto industry unveils sustainability plan

    Auto industry unveils sustainability plan

  5. Inverted tulips bloom, fine imposed for plucking

    Inverted tulips bloom, fine imposed for plucking
Recommended
Turkish pavilion to present ‘Ghost Stories’

Turkish pavilion to present ‘Ghost Stories’
Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes
Video games ‘blending’ with film, says ‘Mario’ movie producer

Video games ‘blending’ with film, says ‘Mario’ movie producer
March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

March heat, Antarctic ice close to records
Aşık Veysel’s family collection on display

Aşık Veysel’s family collection on display
Ai Weiwei launches new London show

Ai Weiwei launches new London show
WORLD Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

ECONOMY Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

Solar potential in southern provinces is key to achieving steady renewable electricity growth, says a report by London-based energy think-tank Ember.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.