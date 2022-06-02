MİT neutralizes PKK ringleader in northern Iraq

  • June 02 2022 16:44:00

MİT neutralizes PKK ringleader in northern Iraq

ANKARA
MİT neutralizes PKK ringleader in northern Iraq

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized an alleged high-ranking PKK terrorist in the northern Iraq city of Sulaymaniyah, Demirören News Agency has reported.

“Mehmet Doğan, codenamed ‘Dılhaz Gabar,’ was neutralized in an operation conducted by MİT in the Cemcemal neighborhood of Sulaymaniyah,” the agency reported on June 2.

Doğan, who is said to have joined the PKK in 1996, was alleged to be the ringleader responsible for the terrorist organization’s activities in the province of Kirkuk.

“Many security analysts see MİT as one of the leading intelligence organizations worldwide for its surgical strikes,” the agency reported.

Separately, Turkish Defense Ministry, on June 2, announced that 16 PKK terrorists were neutralized in the locations of Operation Peace Spring and Operation Claw-Lock.

Operation Peace Spring was carried out in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in Syria in late 2019.

According to a statement, some 11 terrorists were killed in northern Syria.

Turkey launched a cross-border military action, Operation Claw-Lock, on April 18, in northern Iraq.

The statement added that five terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq.

MIT,

TURKEY MİT neutralizes PKK ringleader in northern Iraq

MİT neutralizes PKK ringleader in northern Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  2. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  3. Turkey will be the front of the space race: Erdoğan

    Turkey will be the front of the space race: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

  5. Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

    Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece
Recommended
Turkey will be the front of the space race: Erdoğan

Turkey will be the front of the space race: Erdoğan
UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress
Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea

Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea
Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries
Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary

Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.