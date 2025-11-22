Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest after host insult drama

Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest after host insult drama

BANGKOK
Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest after host insult drama

Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand on Nov. 21, strutting to victory after the beauty pageant's host had publicly chastised her, among several dramatic missteps in the run-up to the final stage.

Contestants from Ivory Coast, the Philippines, Thailand and Venezuela also made it to the final round, selected from more than 120 women vying for the title of Miss Universe in a contest considered one of the "big four" of global beauty pageants.

But before Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was ultimately crowned, chaos reigned — from allegations of an insult to her intellect, to judges quitting and participants taking flops on and off the stage.

Bosch staged a dramatic walkout earlier this month — in an evening gown and high heels — from a meeting where she was lambasted by Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil.

In a livestream of the event, Nawat seemed to single out Miss Mexico during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media.

After Nawat called for security to intervene, Bosch staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq.

Other beauty queens appeared to rise in solidarity with Bosch, before freezing as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate should "sit down."

"What your director did is not respectful: He called me dumb," Bosch told reporters at the time. "The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice."

After the incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called Bosch an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression. Nawat later apologized.

Other drama in the run-up to the final round included two judges quitting this week, with one alleging the contest was rigged by a "secret and illegitimate vote" held without the official jury.

During the costume round on Nov. 19, Miss Britain Danielle Latimer tripped and fell flat on the stage while wearing an outfit inspired by the Cockney character Eliza Doolittle.

And Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry was hospitalized after she fell off the main stage during an evening gown showcase, president of the Miss Universe Organization Raul Rocha said in a statement.

won,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

    Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

  2. Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

    Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

  3. Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war

    Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war

  4. Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women

    Türkiye to unveil new action plan on combating violence against women

  5. Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war

    Erdoğan says to hold talks with Putin over Ukraine war
Recommended
Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
Mosaic with rich depictions unearthed in İznik

Mosaic with rich depictions unearthed in İznik
The new era of gastronomy: A language that reaches from table to society

The new era of gastronomy: A language that reaches from table to society
Amisos Treasures stand out as Samsun Museums star attraction

Amisos Treasures stand out as Samsun Museum's star attraction
Iranian sculptor creates pearl mullet sculpture in Van

Iranian sculptor creates pearl mullet sculpture in Van
White rhino born at Spain zoo in conservation success

White rhino born at Spain zoo in conservation success
WORLD Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Israel said it killed Hezbollah's chief of staff in an air strike on Lebanon's capital on Sunday, hitting an apartment building in an operation the militant group said crossed a red line.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s prudent policies achieve important successes: IMF

Türkiye’s prudent policies achieve important successes: IMF

The Turkish authorities’ commitment to reduce inflation while protecting growth has brought important successes: Gradual disinflation, improved confidence in the Turkish Lira and replenished buffers, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿