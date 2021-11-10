Minister calls on citizens to get jabbed

  • November 10 2021 07:00:00

Minister calls on citizens to get jabbed

ISTANBUL
Minister calls on citizens to get jabbed

Turkey’s health minister has urged citizens to get their shots against COVID-19 to keep the pandemic under control, as the vaccination rate has not yet reached 75 percent in some provinces.

“We must reach the target of 75 percent in all provinces with low vaccination rates. Those who are late, let’s roll up our sleeves,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, noting that the second dose vaccination rate in the northeastern province of Bayburt has just increased over 65 percent.

The minister also added that Bayburt entered the blue category on Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccination map.

The color-coded vaccination map assigns colors to provinces based on vaccination rates, with red indicating the highest risk and yellow meaning the medium-level risk in terms of infections.

Earlier, Koca reminded once again that the vaccination rate should increase throughout the country, stressing that the determination on the field continues.

“We should never forget that overcoming the pandemic conditions is not only dependent on the vaccine. It is necessary to take precautions against the increasing circulation rate of the virus,” Koca added.

Turkey has administered over 117.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released.

More than 55.7 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, while over 49.35 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.43 million people.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  2. Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

    Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

  3. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  4. Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

  5. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line
Recommended
21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths

21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths
Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border

Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border
EU not paying money to Turkish govt, but supporting refugees

'EU not paying money to Turkish gov't, but supporting refugees'
Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing
Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections

Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections
Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey

Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey
Mother of ‘Japanese hero’ of Van quake lives with memories

Mother of ‘Japanese hero’ of Van quake lives with memories
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.