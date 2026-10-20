Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

TEL AVIV
Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

A druze man passes by an election campaign banner featuring Israeli Prime Minister, and leader of Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposition leaders ahead of Israel's general elections scheduled for next week on October 20, 2026 in Kiryat Shemona, Israel. (Getty Images)

Tensions in the Middle East remain at a stalemate, with the crisis over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Gaza showing little sign of a breakthrough, as key parties appear to be waiting for Israel’s Oct. 27 elections and the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 before making any significant moves.

Several Israeli and U.S. media reports have suggested that the confrontation between Washington, Israel and Iran could once again escalate into reciprocal airstrikes after the U.S. midterms, despite public signals from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would refrain from attacking Iran before the vote.

The White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up military options for strikes against Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 elections, according to media reports.

The Atlantic reported, citing two administration officials, that the scale and targets of any potential strikes, as well as whether the administration would ultimately authorize an operation, remained under discussion.

Meanwhile, the Axios news site reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.

According to the report, which cited two US officials and other sources familiar with the discussions, Netanyahu presented Israeli intelligence suggesting that Iran was seeking to rebuild its nuclear program, potentially including uranium enrichment activities at the Pickaxe Mountain facility.

The discussions reportedly took place before Trump publicly said he would not strike Iran before the U.S. midterms.

The reports have also coincided with intensified high-level contacts between Washington and Tel Aviv. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Netanyahu in Israel on Oct. 19 during an unannounced visit, Axios reported.

The visit came just eight days before Israel’s Knesset elections and amid discussions between the two allies about the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran

Trump, meanwhile, publicly endorsed Netanyahu ahead of the Oct. 27 vote, declaring his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the longtime Israeli leader’s bid for re-election.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

    Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

  2. Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

    Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

  3. Another MP shift reshapes parliament

    Another MP shift reshapes parliament

  4. Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

    Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

  5. Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Recommended
Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153
Houthis step up attacks in Yemen as camp strike toll rises

Houthis step up attacks in Yemen as camp strike toll rises
Israel, Lebanon hold ‘working level’ talks in Florida

Israel, Lebanon hold ‘working level’ talks in Florida
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman

Tanker struck by projectile off Oman
Nigeria’s 1st Ebola case Bundibugyo strain

Nigeria’s 1st Ebola case Bundibugyo strain
Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro

Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro
French fighter jet crashes during training, at least one dead

French fighter jet crashes during training, at least one dead
WORLD Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

The death toll from a drone strike on a market in Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, has risen to at least 153, a local official said.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿