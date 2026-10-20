Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

TEL AVIV

A druze man passes by an election campaign banner featuring Israeli Prime Minister, and leader of Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposition leaders ahead of Israel's general elections scheduled for next week on October 20, 2026 in Kiryat Shemona, Israel. (Getty Images)

Tensions in the Middle East remain at a stalemate, with the crisis over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Gaza showing little sign of a breakthrough, as key parties appear to be waiting for Israel’s Oct. 27 elections and the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 before making any significant moves.

Several Israeli and U.S. media reports have suggested that the confrontation between Washington, Israel and Iran could once again escalate into reciprocal airstrikes after the U.S. midterms, despite public signals from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would refrain from attacking Iran before the vote.

The White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up military options for strikes against Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 elections, according to media reports.

The Atlantic reported, citing two administration officials, that the scale and targets of any potential strikes, as well as whether the administration would ultimately authorize an operation, remained under discussion.

Meanwhile, the Axios news site reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.

According to the report, which cited two US officials and other sources familiar with the discussions, Netanyahu presented Israeli intelligence suggesting that Iran was seeking to rebuild its nuclear program, potentially including uranium enrichment activities at the Pickaxe Mountain facility.

The discussions reportedly took place before Trump publicly said he would not strike Iran before the U.S. midterms.

The reports have also coincided with intensified high-level contacts between Washington and Tel Aviv. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Netanyahu in Israel on Oct. 19 during an unannounced visit, Axios reported.

The visit came just eight days before Israel’s Knesset elections and amid discussions between the two allies about the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran

Trump, meanwhile, publicly endorsed Netanyahu ahead of the Oct. 27 vote, declaring his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the longtime Israeli leader’s bid for re-election.