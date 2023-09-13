Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

NEW YORK
Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

A Ukrainian composer has been commissioned to write an opera about mothers from that country going into Russia to rescue their forcibly detained children.

The Metropolitan Opera and Lincoln Center Theater said on Sept. 11 that 42-year-old Maxim Kolomiiets will compose the work to a libretto by George Brant, whose “Grounded” with composer Jeanine Tesori premieres at the Washington National Opera on Oct. 28 and travels to the Met in the autumn of 2024. Met general manager Peter Gelb hopes the company can present the new work by 2027 or '28.

The story is fictional but based on events in Ukraine and The Hague. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

“It will be a story of motherhood and childhood, about this strange, very difficult situation where mothers rescue their children and met with many difficulties,” Kolomiiets said in a telephone interview. “For people, for listeners, it will be a good understanding.”

He was living in Kyiv when the war started last year, then three months later moved to Leipzig, Germany, where he had a project and decided to stay.

Gelb said discussions began last fall with Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska when she visited New York and Kolomiiets was picked from among 72 applications after vetting by Met dramaturg Paul Cremo, Gelb and the Met's artistic staff.

A story framework has been created. A piano-vocal score and libretto will be written in the next year or two and a workshop prepared.

“I felt it was important to have an English-language librettist working with the composer so that story would have the broadest possible audience,” Gelb said.

Gelb has been an advocate of support for Ukraine, banning Russian star soprano Anna Netrebko from house and assisting Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra tours led by his wife, Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson.

Works in the joint commissioning program can appear at either house.

“It's my hope it will end up as a full-blown opera and hopefully on our stage,” Gelb said.

met opera,

TÜRKIYE Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

    Six Turkish gang members fatally shot in attack near Athens

  2. Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

    Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

  3. McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    McCarthy directs House to open impeachment inquiry into Biden

  4. Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

    Putin, Kim begin talks at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

  5. Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya

    Thousands are feared dead, missing in flood-ravaged Libya
Recommended
Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute

Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute
Dutch art detective recovers stolen Van Gogh

Dutch art detective recovers stolen Van Gogh
Scorseses writer muse Grann on making facts plausible

Scorsese's writer muse Grann on making facts plausible
Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors

Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors
Ancient street to come to surface in Phaselis

Ancient street to come to surface in Phaselis
German circus replaces live animals with holograms

German circus replaces live animals with holograms
WORLD Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

ECONOMY More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers traveled abroad this year, especially to countries where Turks do not need to get a visa, including Turkish Cyprus, says Kaan Karayal, the board chair of Tatil Sepeti, a travel portal.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.