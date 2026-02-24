Met Opera announces smallest lineup since 1966

Met Opera announces smallest lineup since 1966

NEW YORK
Met Opera announces smallest lineup since 1966

Despite improved box office figures in the first half of the current season, the financially strained Metropolitan Opera has reduced its 2026-27 schedule to 17 productions, the lowest total in a non-truncated season since moving to Lincoln Center in 1966.

The lineup includes just five new stagings. Revivals of three popular works — Puccini’s “Tosca” and “La Bohème,” and Verdi’s “Aida” — account for 71 of the 187 performances, representing thirty-eight percent of the total.

General Manager Peter Gelb described the extended runs as an experiment aimed at efficiency. “It makes more sense for us,” he said, noting that double-casting helps limit the number of different productions running each week.

Ticket sales have reached seventy-two percent this season, up from seventy percent in the first half of 2024-25. Gelb said attendance has essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels, though overall revenue remains lower due to a younger audience and increased discounting.

Mason Bates’ “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” which opened in a world premiere, sold eighty-four percent of tickets and added four extra performances. Other strong sellers included Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at eighty-three percent, Bellini’s “I Puritani” at eighty-two percent, Puccini’s “Turandot” at seventy-seven percent and “Madama Butterfly” at seventy-four percent. “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” drew seventy-three percent. Among the weakest were Giordano’s “Andrea Chenier” at fifty-seven percent and Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and Strauss’ “Arabella” at sixty-four percent each.

The new season opens Sept. 22 with a new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth,” starring Lise Davidsen. Composer Missy Mazzoli’s “Lincoln in the Bardo” premieres Oct. 19. Three additional productions new to the Met are also scheduled, including Janáček’s “Jenůfa,” Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West” and the company premiere of Kevin Puts’ “Silent Night.”

A gala on May 25, 2027, will mark the company’s 60th season at Lincoln Center.

Budget tightening has included twenty-two layoffs and temporary salary cuts ranging from four percent to fifteen percent. A planned staging of Mussorgsky’s “Khovanshchina” has been postponed as part of cost-cutting measures.

Gelb said next season will mark his twentieth anniversary as general manager and confirmed he intends to retire when his current contract expires in 2030, adding that balancing artistic ambition with financial realities remains his central challenge.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

    Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

  2. Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

    Honda suspends operations in western Mexico amid violence

  3. HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

    HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

  4. Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

    Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

  5. Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

    Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham
Recommended
Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history

Ancient sundial to shed light on Paphlagonia’s history
Hatay Archaeology Museum poised to reopen by end 2026

Hatay Archaeology Museum poised to reopen by end 2026
BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show

BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show
Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul

Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul
Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June

Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June
Planets to parade across the night sky at the end of February

Planets to parade across the night sky at the end of February
‘Masters of the Apocalypse’ to honor Béla Tarr at Arter

‘Masters of the Apocalypse’ to honor Béla Tarr at Arter
WORLD Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges sinister ambitions

Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges 'sinister ambitions'

Iran on Wednesday dismissed U.S. claims about its missile programme as "big lies", after President Donald Trump said Tehran was developing missiles that could strike the United States.
ECONOMY Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Workplace equality exists nowhere: World Bank

Full workplace equality does not exist anywhere in the world and only a tiny fraction of women live in countries with a labor market that comes close to it, the World Bank said.
SPORTS Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Fenerbahçe travels to the United Kingdom on Feb. 26 to face a defensive "red alert" and a three-goal deficit as it takes on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Europa League playoffs clash.  
﻿