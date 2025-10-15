Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US

ANKARA
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the annual meetings of the G20, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Şimşek has a busy schedule in Washington, D.C., where he is attending the annual meetings of these financial institutions.

He moved his schedule forward by one day to accommodate the high volume of meeting requests and is scheduled to return to Türkiye on Oct. 18 following his engagements.

Şimşek is expected to attend approximately 60 meetings during his stay. He will participate in investor conferences organized by leading global investment banks and hold one-on-one and large-scale meetings with investors. During these meetings, the minister will share the current status and latest developments of Türkiye's economic program.

As part of his U.S. itinerary, Şimşek will also meet with academics, investors and policymakers at the country's leading think tanks.

He will also attend a roundtable meeting organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and meet with senior representatives of U.S. companies operating in Türkiye.

As part of his multilateral meetings in Washington, Şimşek is scheduled to meet with senior management from international development banks, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Islamic Development Bank.

He will also attend the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and hold bilateral talks with the finance ministers of Greece, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan and Qatar.

Şimşek is also expected to meet European Commissioner for Economy and Efficiency Valdis Dombrovskis.

 

