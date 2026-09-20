Mass drone barrage on Moscow kills two on election day

MOSCOW

Women cast their ballots for Russia's parliamentary election at a polling station in Moscow on September 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Hundreds of drones targeting Moscow and its surrounding region killed at least two people and damaged a major refinery on the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections, the authorities said on Sept. 20.



The capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 1,600 drones had been intercepted and shot down, 450 of which were aimed at Moscow.



He accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere with a three-day election that is set to tighten President Vladimir Putin’s 26-year grip on power.



“The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed,” he said on Telegram.



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the strikes, saying: “Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night.”



“One of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and the aggressor’s logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine,” he posted on X.



Moscow regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on the social media platform that at least two people were killed, a 44-year-old woman and an elderly man, in two separate locations.



A fire triggered by a drone crashing into a 21-storey building also led to 400 people being evacuated, Vorobyov said. He did not specify the drones’ origin.



A Ukrainian drone strike also hit a bus in part of the country’s southern Kherson region occupied by Moscow, killing two people, including a member of the electoral commission, according to the authorities.



The attacks come at a time when Kiev stepped up its long-range drone strike campaign against Russia in recent months, particularly against energy infrastructure to target a vital source of the Kremlin’s revenue to fund its war effort, now in its fifth year.



“A facility on the territory of the Moscow Oil Refinery has been damaged, Sobyanin added, noting that no casualties had been reported so far and that emergency services were on the scene.



This major refinery has already been hit by Ukrainian strikes in recent months.



The latest strike comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other’s energy facilities.



It also comes after Russians began voting on Sept. 18 in the country’s first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, setting off a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands.



Only parties that support Putin and the Kremlin’s military campaign have been registered to run. Moscow has also organized voting in occupied Ukraine.



While few Russians doubt Putin’s United Russia party will cruise to victory again, the vote offers a gauge of public support for the war.