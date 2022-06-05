Mariah Carey sued for $20 mln over Christmas smash hit

  • June 05 2022 12:32:00

Mariah Carey sued for $20 mln over Christmas smash hit

NEW YORK
Mariah Carey sued for $20 mln over Christmas smash hit

Mariah Carey has been sued in the United States for alleged copyright infringement over her global hit 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” court documents show.

The plaintiff, a musician named Andy Stone, says he co-wrote and recorded a festive song of the same name in 1989 and never gave permission for it to be used.

In the suit filed on Friday in Louisiana, Stone alleges that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff “knowingly, willfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign to infringe” his copyright.

He is seeking damages of $20 million for alleged financial loss.

Carey’s song is one of the most successful music singles of all time, topping the charts in more than two dozen countries and enjoying considerable airtime every Christmas.

It features prominently in the 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film “Love Actually.”

The song has sold an estimated 16 million copies worldwide and earned Carey a reported $60 million in royalties over the last three decades.

Stone’s song, released with his band Vince Vance and the Valiants, enjoyed moderate success on Billboard’s country music charts.

Despite having the same titles, the songs sound different and have different lyrics.

Stone, though, accuses Carey and Afanasieff of aiming to “exploit the popularity and unique style” his song, causing “confusion.”

“Defendants’ unauthorized use of the ’All I Want for Christmas is You’ in association with their exploitation of the derivative work acts to capitalize on the goodwill and unique talent of Plaintiff in an effort to obtain commercial advantage,” the suit says.

It was unclear why Stone has filed the suit almost 30 years after Carey released her song.

The document states that Stone’s lawyers first contacted Carey and Afanasieff last year but the parties were “unable to come to any agreement.”

Carey’s publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

It is not uncommon for songs to have the same title. Some 177 works are listed under the title “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on the website of the United States Copyright Office.

all i want for christmas is you,

TURKEY Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61

Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
Countdown starts for Istanbul Jazz Festival

Countdown starts for Istanbul Jazz Festival
The ‘predatory’ global economy of looted antiquities

The ‘predatory’ global economy of looted antiquities
Surgeons transplant 3D ear made of living cells

Surgeons transplant 3D ear made of living cells
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Ancient Mayan maize god sculpture found in Mexico

Ancient Mayan maize god sculpture found in Mexico
10 years after ‘Gangnam Style’, Psy is happier than ever

10 years after ‘Gangnam Style’, Psy is happier than ever
WORLD North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.

ECONOMY Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, city officials said on Sunday.  

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.