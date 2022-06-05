Mane hints at leaving Liverpool

  • June 05 2022 11:08:00

Mane hints at leaving Liverpool

JOHANNESBURG
Mane hints at leaving Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Senegal overcame Benin 3-1 on June 4 in the first match of its Africa Cup of Nations title defense, and hinted that he will not be at Liverpool next season.

Speaking to the media before the Group L clash, Mane said: “I will do what they [the Senegalese people] want.

“Like everyone else, I am on social media and see the comments. Is it not between 60 and 70 percent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool?”

Mane, who forms a deadly strike partnership with two-time African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah from Egypt, has been linked to German giant Bayern Munich.

He had said he would reveal his future plans after Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last weekend, but did not do so.

“We will see soon,” he told the media conference in Senegal. “Do not be in hurry because we will see this together.”

The 30-year-old reigning African Footballer of the Year converted a 12th-minute penalty at the national stadium in Diamniadio near Dakar.

Mane struck again on 23 minutes, bursting into the box and scoring at the second attempt after goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe blocked his initial shot.

Benin had Sessi D’Almeida sent off early in the second half of the 2023 qualifier and Mane completed his hat-trick on the hour from another penalty before Junior Olaitan reduced arrears.

Next up for Senegal is a trip to Rwanda tomorrow, and it is hard to imagine any result other than another victory for the Teranga Lions.

Rwanda drew 1-1 away to Mozambique and they share second place behind Senegal and ahead of Benin, who were guided by caretaker Moussa Latoundji after the departure of French coach Michel Dussuyer.

liverpoool, Sports,

TURKEY Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61

Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon
Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion

Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion
Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter
Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene
Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again

Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again
Swiatek racks up 31st straight win

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win
WORLD North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.

ECONOMY Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, city officials said on Sunday.  

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.