Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

  • May 03 2020 11:36:58

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

ORLANDO-The Associated Press
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on April 30. He said he’d been there since April 27 or April 28 and had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.

The 42-year-old said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him on foot, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building. He told the deputy he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.

“Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise,” according to the arrest report.

Orange County Marine deputies on Bay Lake used a public address system to tell McGuire he was not allowed to be on the property, but he remained on the island, anyway, according to the arrest report.

A security representative for Disney said she saw McGuire using a company boat on April 30, noting that the area had several “no trespassing” signs and two closed gates. She asked the agency to press charges.

McGuire was arrested on a trespassing charge and taken to jail without incident. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.

U.S.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

    Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

  5. More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

    More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation
Recommended
Europe prepares for more lockdown easing as virus hopes rise

Europe prepares for more lockdown easing as virus hopes rise

North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border

North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border
Reade: I didnt use sexual harassment in Biden complaint

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Greek island Crete
White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress
Russia asked Haftar to declare truce: Saleh

Russia asked Haftar to declare truce: Saleh
WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 