Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

MALE
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

The Indian Ocean nation of the Maldives will ban Israelis from the luxury tourist hot spot, the office of the president said Sunday, announcing a national rally in "solidarity with Palestine".

The Maldives, a tiny Islamic republic of more than 1,000 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded sandy white beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.

President Mohamed Muizzu has "resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports," a spokesman for his office said in a statement, without giving details of when the new law would take effect.

Muizzu also announced a national fundraising campaign called "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine".

The Maldives had lifted a previous ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and moved to restore relations in 2010.

However, normalisation attempts were scuttled following the toppling of president Mohamed Nasheed in February 2012.

Opposition parties and government allies in the Maldives have been putting pressure on Muizzu to ban Israelis, as a sign of protest against the Gaza war.

Official data showed the number of Israelis visiting the Maldives dropped to 528 in the first four months of this year, down 88 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

In response to the ban, an Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman urged citizens to avoid travel to the Maldives.

"For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help," the spokesman added.

Israel launched genocidal war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza; among them 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

israelis,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

    Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

  2. Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

    Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

  3. Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

    Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

  4. Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

    Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

  5. Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US

    Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US
Recommended
Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit
Irans acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel
More than half of Gaza structures destroyed or damaged: UN

More than half of Gaza structures destroyed or damaged: UN
UN forecasts La Nina could help lower temperatures this year

UN forecasts La Nina could help lower temperatures this year
China denies pressuring other countries to avoid Ukraine peace summit

China denies pressuring other countries to avoid Ukraine peace summit
Georgian foreign influence bill signed into law

Georgian 'foreign influence' bill signed into law
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
WORLD Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the Philippines on Monday in a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine.
ECONOMY Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

“The worst is over!… The transition period in the fight against inflation is completed and we are entering disinflation,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest inflation figures.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿