Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes northern Turkey

  • February 12 2021 09:14:06

KASTAMONU
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Turkey’s Black Sea province of Kastamonu early on Feb. 12, the country's disaster agency said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that the quake occurred at 6.37 a.m. local time (0337GMT) at a depth of around seven kilometers (4.34 miles).

No casualties have been reported so far.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones. Last October, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the Aegean province of Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

