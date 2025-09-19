Madonna to release new album next year

LOS ANGELES
Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, said on Sept. 18 she will release a new dance music album next year.

The 67-year-old singer is returning to the Warner Records label, associated with her early hits such as "Like a Virgin" and "Holiday" in the 1980s.

She left Warner in 2007 after signing a huge contract with Live Nation records.

"I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations," the seven-time Grammy winner said in a statement.

It will be her first studio record in seven years.

The album will be produced by Stuart Price, the DJ and songwriter with which she released "Confessions on a Dance Floor" in 2005.

"We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn't just an artist — she's the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut," said Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairmen of Warner Records.

Among many other honors Madonna was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. She has sold more than 400 million records worldwide.

 

