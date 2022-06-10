Madonna casts Ozark’s Julia Garner to play her in biopic

  • June 10 2022 07:00:00

Madonna casts Ozark’s Julia Garner to play her in biopic

NEW YORK
Madonna casts Ozark’s Julia Garner to play her in biopic

Madonna is to cast Julia Garner in the lead role of her own biopic, which she is herself directing, it has been reported.

According to Variety, Ozark star Garner was offered the role after an extensive audition process, with contenders reportedly including Florence Pugh, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie and Odessa Young.

Madonna’s plan to direct her own biopic from a script co-written by Young Adult’s Diablo Cody was announced in 2020. In a statement at the time, Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer, a human being, trying to make her way in this World. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

An earlier attempt to mount a Madonna biopic derailed after the musician herself vocally criticized the script on social media.

Called “Blond Ambition” and written by Elyse Hollander, it came top of the 2016 Black List of best unproduced screenplays.

However, in 2017, Madonna said: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?”

Garner recently starred in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, about high society con artist Anna Sorokin, and her most high-profile film role to date was the lead in The Assistant, the Kitty Green-directed drama about harassment in the film industry.

WORLD Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

  2. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  3. Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

    Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

  4. Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

    Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

  5. Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece
Recommended
Tanoura puts kaleidoscopic spin on dervish tradition

Tanoura puts kaleidoscopic spin on dervish tradition

Visitors trickle back to Syria citadel used by ISIL

Visitors trickle back to Syria citadel used by ISIL
Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
Spotify aims for a billion users by 2030

Spotify aims for a billion users by 2030
Pink ‘soul refresher’ unites wilting Indians and Pakistanis

Pink ‘soul refresher’ unites wilting Indians and Pakistanis
Foo Fighters to play Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Foo Fighters to play Taylor Hawkins tribute shows
WORLD Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
ECONOMY Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year

Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year

The size of Turkey’s information and communication technologies (ICT) market reached 266 billion Turkish Liras ($29.9 billion) in 2021, according to the Informatics Industry Association (TÜBİSAD).

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”