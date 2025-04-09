Madonna and Elton John ‘finally buried the hatchet’

NEW YORK

Madonna and Elton John have made amends after a notorious years-long feud that saw the two publicly trading barbs against each other since 2004.

As seen on Madonna’s verified Instagram on April 7, the “Vogue” singer went to watch John perform on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, later sharing a photo posing with him as proof that the pair are now friends.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” Madonna wrote in the caption. “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.”

Madonna wrote that once she heard John was the “SNL” musical guest, she “decided to go.”

“I needed to go backstage and confront him,” she wrote. “When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, “Forgive Me” and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

She added that John had written a song for her and wants to collaborate.

The legendary pair’s so-called feud famously stems from a comment John made at the 2004 Q Awards while he accepted the award for classic songwriter, where he accused Madonna of lip-syncing.

The superstars have since traded insults in public fashion.

In 2012, Madonna beat John at the Golden Globes, when she took home the gong for best original song for her track “Masterpiece” from her film “W.E.” over John’s “Hello Hello” from the animated movie “Gnomeo & Juliet.”

Later on April 7, John commented on Madonna’s post thanking her for “forgiving me and my big mouth” and acknowledging the “groundbreaking work” she’s done as an artist, as well as nodding to her HIV/AIDS advocacy work since the 1980s.

“I’m grateful we can move forward. I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment,” he wrote. “Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support.”