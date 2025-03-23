Macron 'only point of reference' for mending ties: Algeria leader

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said that French counterpart Emmanuel Macron is the "only point of reference" for mending frayed ties with its former colonial ruler.

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been strained over immigration and since Macron recognized Moroccan sovereignty of the disputed territory of Western Sahara in July last year.

"We will keep President Macron as our sole point of reference," Tebboune said in an interview broadcast on Algerian television late March 22 night.

"He remains the French president, and all problems must be resolved with him or with the person he delegates."

The Algerian leader said he had "complete confidence" in his foreign minister Ahmed Attaf, whose ministry has described Algiers as a victim of a "vengeful and hateful French far right."

Tensions worsened after Algiers refused to accept the return of undocumented Algerian migrants from France.

One of them, a 37-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage in the eastern city of Mulhouse in February, killing one person and wounding several others.

Hardline French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau threatened a response if Algeria continues to refuse to admit its expelled nationals.

He has led the verbal attacks on Algeria in the media, fueling tensions between the countries.

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
