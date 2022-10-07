Macron at Europe’s center stage with new summit initiative

Macron at Europe’s center stage with new summit initiative

PRAGUE
Macron at Europe’s center stage with new summit initiative

Smile flashing, giving a thumbs-up, Emmanuel Macron appears at Europe’s center stage again, literally.

The photo of over 40 European leaders surrounding the French president Thursday ensured a symbolic image of unity of the continent faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making the inaugural summit of the European Political Community an initial success for Macron, who launched the idea a few months ago.

“It’s a great day for you,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told Macron when welcoming him for the meeting at the Prague castle in the Czech Republic.

The forum aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent brought together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as Britain and Türkiye. Russia was the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter in the war, Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a speech via videoconference, said, “We have received not just another format of cooperation in Europe, but an extremely powerful opportunity to restore peace in Europe.”

Other leaders thanked Macron for his initiative, despite initial concerns from some that it might slow down expansion of the European Union.

At a news conference, Macron said the meeting had sent a “powerful” message. “At the scale of the continent, we’re trying to fix problems,” he said.

The next meeting will be held in Moldova in the spring.

In Prague, Macron continued his diplomatic activism. That went from improving the complex French-British relations to trying to ease some regional tensions.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had recently expressed her desire to “re-engage” with France following post-Brexit tensions, called Macron “a friend."

“What we’re talking about is how the UK and France can work more closely together” she said.

Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also met successively with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia. The EU has overseen years of unsuccessful talks to normalize relations between the two countries, saying that is one of the main preconditions for their eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc. Serbia refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

First elected in 2017, Macron has always promoted an ambitious pro-European approach and at each occasion sought to play a key role in global diplomacy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only reinforced his views.

In April, Macron was reelected for a second term, winning over far-right, nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in the second round.

It bolstered his standing as a senior player in Europe, as the other heavy weight, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is still relatively new to the job after succeeding Angela Merkel last year.

Macron also held the rotating presidency of the European Union during the first half of the year, championing sanctions on Moscow as punishment for its war on Ukraine.

At home, though, he appeared weakened after June parliamentary elections made him lose his majority at the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, forcing him into political maneuvering.

Yet his popularity remained relatively high throughout summer, in part thanks to a series of domestic measures to help the French cope with rising prices of food and energy, including a cap on gas and electricity prices.

A strong advocate of multilateralism, Macron will soon get other occasions to promote his views on the international stage.
He is expected to head next month to Egypt for the next United Nations summit on climate change and to the summit of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations in Bali, Indonesia.

He will then travel in early December to Washington for the first state visit of President Joe Biden’s tenure, in a sign that relations between Paris and Washington have come full circle. The relationship tanked last year after the United States announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. The decision by the U.S. undermined a deal that had been in place for France to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

The Biden administration since has heaped praise on Macron for being among the most vociferous Western allies in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war on phone
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

    Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

  2. OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

    OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

  3. Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

    Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

  4. Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

    Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions

US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions
Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center

35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center
Grandmaster Hans Niemann defends reputation after cheating claims

Grandmaster Hans Niemann defends reputation after cheating claims
WORLD Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

ECONOMY OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.