M&A transactions volume declines to $8 billion last year

M&A transactions volume declines to $8 billion last year

ISTANBUL
M&A transactions volume declines to $8 billion last year

The volume of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions in Türkiye amounted to $8 billion last year, declining from $11.5 billion in 2022, a report by Deloitte has shown.

The number of transactions fell by 3 percent to 403.

The total deal volume of foreign investors stood at $5.2 billion in 2023. Foreign investors sealed 96 M&A deals last year, according to the report.

Investors from Europe were the most active foreign investors with transactions worth $2.5 billion. The share of investors from Europe in total foreign transactions rose from 41 percent in 2022 to 48 percent last year. Investors from Europe made a total of 53 transactions.

Investors from North America ranked second with 15 deals, followed by the Gulf investors at 14 deals worth $1.5 billion.

Turkish investors’ deal volume declined by 52 percent last year compared with 2022 to $2.8 billion.

The average deal size including all transactions was $20 million last year, below the average deal size recorded in 2022.

There were 306 transactions with a deal value less than $10 million, corresponding to 76 percent of the total deal number, according to the report.

The largest 10 deals, including estimates for undisclosed values, accounted for around 30 percent of total deal volume. That was 48 percent in 2022.

The 30 transactions related to the gaming industry amounted to $133 million last year, down from $643 million a year ago.

Venture capital and angel investors made 222 deals worth $844 million, which translated into a 3 percent decline in the number of deals and a 47 percent decline in transaction volume.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

    Can Atalay’s conviction finalized, says justice minister

  2. Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

    Türkiye denies minehunter ships entering Ukraine via Bosphorus

  3. PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

    PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

  4. Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

    Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

  5. China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

    China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea
Recommended
Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek
Argentina court suspends Milei labor reforms

Argentina court suspends Milei labor reforms
Selçuk Bayraktar top taxpayer in 2022

Selçuk Bayraktar top taxpayer in 2022
Defense sector’s exports climb to $5.6 billion last year

Defense sector’s exports climb to $5.6 billion last year
AJet aims to carry 16 million international passengers

AJet aims to carry 16 million international passengers
BYD overtakes Tesla for most EV sales

BYD overtakes Tesla for most EV sales
WORLD China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters.
ECONOMY Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation will continue to decline, says Şimşek

Inflation is high but is moving in line with the economic program, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that under the current expectations, the decline in inflation will continue.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.