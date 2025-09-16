Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

LUXEMBOURG CITY
Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

Luxembourg has said it will join a raft of countries recognizing the State of Palestine at a United Nations summit in New York next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading the drive on recognizing a Palestinian state as international condemnation grows of Israel over its nearly two-year offensive in Gaza.

Speaking to journalists late Monday, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden said that "the situation on the ground has deteriorated considerably in recent months."

"A movement is now emerging in Europe and around the world to demonstrate that the two-state solution is still relevant," Frieden said.

"That is why the Luxembourg government intends to join those who recognize the State of Palestine at next week's conference on the two-state solution."

Countries including Britain, Australia, Canada, and Belgium have said they plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the meeting at the U.N. General Assembly.

Israel and its ally the United States have blasted the push, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying Monday the move "emboldened" Hamas.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 64,905 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

U.N. investigators on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza in a bid to "destroy the Palestinians," blaming Israel's prime minister and other top officials for incitement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

    Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

  2. Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

    Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

  3. Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

    Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

  4. Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

    Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

  5. China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'

    China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Recommended
Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation
Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer
Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight
China accuses New Zealand over airport harassment

China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says

Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Kirk suspect faces death penalty for aggravated murder charge

Kirk suspect faces death penalty for aggravated murder charge
Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza
WORLD Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops and tanks were pushing deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, the second day of a ground offensive that was widely condemned internationally, as Palestinians fled the devastated area en masse.

ECONOMY UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

British inflation was unchanged in August, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates again at its meeting this week.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿