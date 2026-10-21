Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO

Supporters of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold masks depicting Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg with red horns during a demonstration in front of Meta's headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 19, 2026, denouncing alleged interference by big tech companies in the Brazilian election. (AFP Photo)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign team has requested the disqualification of rival Flavio Bolsonaro over alleged election interference by tech giant Meta, a source told AFP.



Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in office but is facing stiff competition from his right-wing challenger, the son of jailed ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro.



Flavio Bolsonaro received 47 percent of the vote over the incumbent’s 45 percent in the first round earlier this month, and polls show a technical tie ahead of Oct. 25’s runoff.



The petition was initially expected to be submitted on Oct. 20 to Brazil’s top electoral court concerning alleged “algorithmic manipulation” by Meta aimed at harming Lula’s chances of winning, the campaign source said.



But Lula’s campaign coordinator, Senator Camilo Santana, later told reporters the filing would occurred on Oct. 21.



Meta and lawyers from both campaigns met at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Oct. 20, a court source said.



The court on Oct. 19 gave Meta 24 hours to prove it was complying with an order to treat both campaigns equally, threatening a daily fine of around $200,000 if it didn’t.



The order came after Lula’s campaign alleged that Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, was suppressing his online content to boost Bolsonaro.



“We have completed the implementation of the measures to comply with the Superior Electoral Court’s decision,” the company stated on Oct. 20.