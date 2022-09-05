‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel Amazon’s biggest premiere

‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel Amazon’s biggest premiere

NEW YORK
‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel Amazon’s biggest premiere

Amazon announced on Sept. 3 that its big budget series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, had marked the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video with 25 million viewers.

With this flagship production that started streaming on Sept. 2, Prime Video aims to counter the lure of HBO and its prequel to the hit series “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon,” which began airing on August 21.

HBO also has said it had its best premiere, with its prequel, with nearly 10 million viewers in the United States alone.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video,” a company statement said. It has aired the first two episodes.

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories - among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre - have led us to this proud moment,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

The series, which will air until Oct. 14, is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape, where Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are already battling it out.

“The Rings of Power” is set during Tolkien’s Second Age in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings,” Tolkien’s cult trilogy which has already been adapted for film.

Amazon paid $250 million to buy the rights, and some $465 million was spent on the first season alone. The group having committed to five seasons, the final sum should top one billion dollars by far.

WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

    Centuries-old fabric found in Çatalhöyük

  2. Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

    Turkey working on new project to establish real estate stock exchange: Deputy PM

  3. Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

    Turkey will act if banks do not curb deposit rates: AKP deputy chair

  4. Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

    Is only President Erdoğan immune to ‘metal fatigue’?

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
Frieze fair lands in Seoul

Frieze fair lands in Seoul
Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

Barack Obama now an Emmy winner
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times

Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times
Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change

Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change
Bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain’s fiestas

Bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain’s fiestas
WORLD Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but which continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact crashed Sunday off Latvia, authorities said.

ECONOMY Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

Landlords, tenants end up in courts over rent hikes

More and more landlords and tenants engage in legal battles to settle disputes over rent hikes, keeping the country’s courts busy.

SPORTS Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Turkish Cyprus national football team will have its own jersey for the first time since its establishment in 1955, thanks to a new sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Puma.