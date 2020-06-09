Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

  • June 09 2020 15:09:00

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

ANKARA
Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Some 34 million passengers traveled through Turkey’s airports in the first five months of 2020, marking a nearly 55 percent decline from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

The number of domestic passengers declined by nearly 52 percent on an annual basis to 19.5 million in January-May while the international traveler tally exhibited a 58 percent drop to 14.2 million, data from the airports authority (DHMİ) showed.

Istanbul Airport, the country’s largest airport, served a total of 12.3 million passengers in the first five months of the year, a 23 percent increase from a year ago. Around 2.7 million international and 4.3 million domestic passengers used the mega airport in this period.

Turkey plans to resume international flights to 40 countries gradually as of June 10, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said last week.

The international flights from Turkey will carry passengers firstly to North Cyprus, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Qatar, and Greece, according to the minister.

Karaismailoğlu noted that Turkey took initiatives with 92 countries to restart international flights.

Turkey suspended all international flights on March 28 amid COVID-19-related travel restrictions worldwide.

Turkish Airlines, low-cost carrier Pegasus and SunExpress all resumed domestic flights on June 1.

Turkey’s airports served more than 208 million passengers last year, a slight 1 percent decline from 2018.

The number of international passengers rose 11 percent to 108 million, while the number of domestic passengers declined nearly 12 percent to around 10 million in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  2. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  3. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

  5. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Recommended
Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank

Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank
Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D
Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities

Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities
Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

Turkish Treasury borrows $471 mln through auction

Turkish Treasury borrows $471 mln through auction
Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Some 34 million passengers traveled through Turkey’s airports in the first five months of 2020, marking a nearly 55 percent decline from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.