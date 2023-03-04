Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor

Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor

WASHINGTON
Lesion removed from Bidens chest was cancerous: Doctor

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said on March 3, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden's longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president's routine physical on Feb. 16. Biden, 80, was deemed by O'Connor to be “ healthy, vigorous” and “fit ” to handle his White House responsibilities during that physical exam, which comes as he is weeks away from launching an expected bid for reelection in 2024.

O'Connor said the site of the removal on Biden's chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O'Connor said they don't tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

Biden had “several localized non-melanoma skin cancers" removed from his body before he started his presidency, O'Connor said in his Feb. 16 summary of the president's health, noting it was well established that Biden spent a lot of time in the sun during his youth.

First lady Jill Biden in January had two basal cell lesions removed from her right eye and chest.

She said in an Associated Press interview last week that she's now “extra careful” about sunscreen, especially when she’s at the beach.

Basal cell carcinoma is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

The Bidens have long been advocates for fighting cancer. Their adult son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.

TÜRKIYE Türkiyes opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote

Türkiye's opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote

    Türkiye's opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote

  2. Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem

    Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem

  3. Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

    Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

  4. Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

    Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

  5. Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor

    Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous: Doctor
Recommended
Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem

Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem
Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster

Anger boils in Greece over deadly rail disaster
Wagner chief says Ukraines Bakhmut practically surrounded

Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'
Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House
Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA
Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US

Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US
WORLD Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem

Coronation oil for Charles III consecrated in Jerusalem

Olive oil, fragrant rose and orange blossom: the special "chrism" or holy anointing oil for the coronation of Britain's King Charles III has been blessed in Jerusalem's Old City.
ECONOMY Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement on March 3, the Gulf country's president said, the latest step in improving ties long strained by regional disputes.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.