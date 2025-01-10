Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded

PARIS

Research published in The Lancet medical journal on Jan. 10 estimated that the death toll in Gaza during the first nine months of the Israel-Hamas war was around 40 percent higher than recorded by the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry.

The number of dead in Gaza has become a matter of bitter debate since Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas in response to the militant group's unprecedented Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Up to June 30 last year, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported a death toll of 37,877 in the war.

However, the new peer-reviewed study used data from the ministry, an online survey and social media obituaries to estimate that there were between 55,298 and 78,525 deaths from traumatic injuries in Gaza by that time.

The study's best death toll estimate was 64,260, which would mean the health ministry had under-reported the number of deaths to that point by 41 percent.

That toll represented 2.9 percent of Gaza's pre-war population "or approximately one in 35 inhabitants," the study said.

The U.K.-led group of researchers estimated that 59 percent of the deaths were women, children and the elderly.

The toll was only for deaths from traumatic injuries, so did not include deaths from a lack of health care or food or the thousands of missing believed to be buried under rubble.

On Jan. 9, Gaza's health ministry said that 46,006 people had died over the full 15 months of war.

The researchers used a statistical method called "capture-recapture" that has previously been used to estimate the death toll in conflicts around the world.

The analysis used data from three different lists, the first provided by the Gaza health ministry of the bodies identified in hospitals or morgues.